Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 123,941 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,941 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.58% of LPL Financial worth $100,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.88.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $1,750,514.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,573.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $198.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.74. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.47 and a 1 year high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.