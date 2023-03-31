Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 6,851 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,576,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.39% of Gates Industrial worth $109,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 800,524 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Gates Industrial by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Gates Industrial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,711,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,463,000 after acquiring an additional 46,778 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Gates Industrial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter.

GTES opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.96 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 6.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTES shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

