Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 10,543 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,452,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $104,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 164.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Belden by 87.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In related news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Belden Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $84.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average is $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.40. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $92.33.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.70%. Belden’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

