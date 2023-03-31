Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,002,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,027 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Bilibili worth $142,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 133,751 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 4.2% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Bilibili Trading Up 1.3 %

BILI opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $890.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.96 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bilibili



Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Stories

