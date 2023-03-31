Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $98.80 Million Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,291,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,536 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.72% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $98,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,138,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 7.5% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 98,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 113.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 212,011 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.52. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $48.30.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $248.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.20 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $33,768.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $33,768.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,390.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock worth $191,316,709. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.