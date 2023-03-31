Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,146,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,670 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 4.56% of Avient worth $139,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,808,000 after buying an additional 417,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avient by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,739,000 after buying an additional 142,503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,060,000 after buying an additional 147,075 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avient by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,004,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Avient Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Avient stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.53. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 12.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Featured Articles

