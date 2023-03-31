Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 52,909 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,909 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.85% of Fair Isaac worth $126,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163 in the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:FICO opened at $696.40 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $711.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $678.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.35.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.