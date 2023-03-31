Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 521,981 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,661,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,981 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $118,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NOV by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on NOV in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Insider Transactions at NOV

NOV Price Performance

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOV opened at $18.14 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.