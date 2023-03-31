Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 522.0 days.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS APYRF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.56.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$32.25 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$38.50 to C$36.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$35.00 to C$34.75 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.