Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Trading Up 0.7 %

EXC opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

