Alliance Global Partners Trims Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Target Price to $1.00

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Vislink Technologies Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of VISL stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. Vislink Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%.

Institutional Trading of Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VISL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communication solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

