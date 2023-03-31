Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) SVP Richard A. Cross Sells 1,710 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Cross sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $10,448.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 393,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.36. 1,041,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,488. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

