Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Dinesh M. Kumar Sells 3,286 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $20,077.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,088,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,657.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.36. 1,041,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

