Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by OTR Global

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN traded up $9.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.44. 126,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,690. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $458.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.48.

Insider Activity

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 239,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Align Technology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 129,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.