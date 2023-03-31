Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Trading Down 2.3%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.38. 4,051,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 5,637,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AQN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Desjardins cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -225.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,390,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,449,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200,050 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,617,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,681 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,637,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,963,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

