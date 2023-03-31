Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,276,800 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the February 28th total of 3,883,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,384.0 days.
Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of ALFFF stock remained flat at $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.
About Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V.
