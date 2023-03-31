Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.69

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.69 and last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 7427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALFVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 270 to SEK 265 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. DNB Markets cut shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Handelsbanken upgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 265 to SEK 275 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate AB will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment comprises of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers, and welded heat exchangers.

