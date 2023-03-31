Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Buys $25,028.25 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.01 per share, with a total value of $25,028.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,302.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, F Thomson Leighton purchased 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.88 per share, with a total value of $25,062.88.

On Monday, March 27th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.94.

On Friday, March 24th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.18 per share, for a total transaction of $25,034.94.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, F Thomson Leighton acquired 332 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,062.68.

On Monday, March 20th, F Thomson Leighton bought 341 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.38 per share, with a total value of $25,022.58.

On Friday, March 17th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 343 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.27.

On Wednesday, March 15th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 350 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $25,035.50.

On Monday, March 13th, F Thomson Leighton bought 349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.22.

On Thursday, March 9th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 336 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.44 per share, with a total value of $25,011.84.

On Tuesday, March 7th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.24.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.30. 1,405,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,998. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,296 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth $7,891,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

