Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 2,750 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $323,235.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 184,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,718,100.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $3.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.28. 5,417,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,149,815. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $179.09. The company has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Airbnb by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 115,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABNB. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.27.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.