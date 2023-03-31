Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 2,750 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $323,235.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 184,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,718,100.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ABNB traded up $3.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.28. 5,417,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,149,815. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $179.09. The company has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on ABNB. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.27.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
