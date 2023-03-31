Aion Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 88.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 94.9% lower against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $152,237.62 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00151044 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00072500 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00042029 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00040370 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000197 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

