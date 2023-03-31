Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in March

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,900 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 546,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Aimia Trading Up 6.0 %

Aimia stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 38,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,656. Aimia has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia, Inc is a holding company, which focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. It operates through the following segments: Holdings and Investment Management. The Holdings segment includes firm’s long-term investments, as well as minority investments in public securities.

