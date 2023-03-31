Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,033. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.