Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aeterna Zentaris’ current full-year earnings is ($3.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aeterna Zentaris’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.00) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance
About Aeterna Zentaris
Æterna Zentaris, Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.