Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,840.00.

Separately, DZ Bank downgraded Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €1,500.00 ($1,612.90) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Adyen Trading Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. Adyen has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $21.55.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

