Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,971 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $381.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The company has a market capitalization of $174.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

