AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading Down 4.2%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.27. Approximately 1,608,061 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,048,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.
Several analysts have recently commented on AHCO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 187.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 29.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 50.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.
