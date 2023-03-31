Achain Price Reaches $0.0014 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, Achain has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $184,818.47 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000235 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004565 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003657 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002994 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.