Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Up to $13.57

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.57, but opened at $13.88. Accolade shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 175,241 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACCD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Accolade to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

Accolade Stock Up 7.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 129.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

