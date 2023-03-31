Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Lowered by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $282.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.99. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $345.30.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

