ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

Several brokerages have commented on ACAD. Mizuho lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,110,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after buying an additional 1,536,756 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $23,770,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,765,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACAD opened at $18.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

