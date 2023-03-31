Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,919 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 39,398 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 44,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.12.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.23. The stock had a trading volume of 517,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,463. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average is $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.