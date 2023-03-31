ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in ABB were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in ABB by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

ABB Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE ABB opened at $33.65 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.41%. Equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

