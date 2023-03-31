A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 171,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 392,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,265. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.50. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $15.60.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $2.2074 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 19.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $1.35. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.85%.
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
