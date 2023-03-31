A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 171,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 392,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,265. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.50. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $2.2074 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 19.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $1.35. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Danske raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 27,700.00 to 27,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19,725.00.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

