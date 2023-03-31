A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Stock Price Down 25%

A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Rating) fell 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 126,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 157,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

A.I.S. Resources Stock Down 25.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$3.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

A.I.S. Resources Company Profile

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a venture capital firm specializes in early stage and growth capital investments. The firm prefers to invest in mining and minerals trading; battery materials like lithium, manganese, nickel, and gold; internet of things; and information technology sectors. It seeks to invest globally but focuses on British Columbia in Canada, Australia, and Latin America.

