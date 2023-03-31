930 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Bought by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in MarketAxess by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $389.67. 124,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,279. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 0.77. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $397.27.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.36.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

