89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Specifically, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,461,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,992.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,081,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,075,740. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,461,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,992.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,081,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,075,740. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,529,326 shares of company stock worth $41,016,456 and sold 33,559 shares worth $498,394. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 81,441 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 480,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 130,183 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

