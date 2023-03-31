8,020 Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Purchased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,018,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 684.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,269,000 after buying an additional 1,197,940 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 26.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.31.

PBF Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

See Also

