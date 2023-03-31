69,381 Shares in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,000. McGrath RentCorp comprises approximately 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.28% of McGrath RentCorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth about $48,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 14.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 5,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $553,514.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 5,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $553,514.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total transaction of $275,210.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at $666,808.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,470 shares of company stock worth $1,046,816. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGRC traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $93.40. 38,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.21. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $111.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti raised McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

