6,375 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $40.20 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

