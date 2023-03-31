5,336 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.2 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $909,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,916.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

