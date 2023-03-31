471 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 16.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $222,006,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $190,648,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $458.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $475.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.94. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

