4,294 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $109.79.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.