4,009 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $630,332,000 after purchasing an additional 189,688 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms
In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of META stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $538.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
