3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MMM. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.85.

Shares of MMM opened at $102.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.86 and its 200-day moving average is $117.47.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 101,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 461,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,301,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

