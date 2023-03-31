3i Group (LON:III) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($24.88) to GBX 2,275 ($27.95) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of LON III opened at GBX 1,677 ($20.60) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. 3i Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,042 ($12.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,685 ($20.70). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,598.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,369.58.

In related news, insider David Hutchison purchased 14,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,634 ($20.08) per share, with a total value of £229,985.50 ($282,572.18). In related news, insider David Hutchison acquired 14,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,634 ($20.08) per share, for a total transaction of £229,985.50 ($282,572.18). Also, insider Jasi Halai acquired 3,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,570 ($19.29) per share, with a total value of £49,737.60 ($61,110.21). In the last three months, insiders have bought 17,254 shares of company stock valued at $27,987,050. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

