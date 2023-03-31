390,457 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Bought by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 390,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.27. 7,347,775 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

