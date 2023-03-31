3,020 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,020 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,431. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.