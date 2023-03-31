29,885 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.2% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.39. 5,463,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,092,752. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

