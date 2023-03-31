260,000 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by Lannebo Fonder AB

Lannebo Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 260,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,711,000. Fortinet comprises 2.4% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,732. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

