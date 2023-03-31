20,404 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Acquired by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,791. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $53.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

